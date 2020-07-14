Twitter and Donald Trump

Sir, – On reading the excellent Keith Duggan once again (“Bubba Wallace tweet shows just how troubled Donald Trump’s mind is”, Sports Opinion, July 11th), 1 wonder is it possible to have “The Donald” confirm authorship of each of the 53,500 tweets he has posted since 2009?

History will judge the content for what it is, but knowing the slipperiness of the character, I wonder if he has a Bart Simpson scheme to cast doubt on whether they are in fact his words or not. As a primary source to future historians, they will hopefully make a fascinating study of populism meeting social media, and the consequences of that for democracy. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT DESMOND,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.