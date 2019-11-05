Tweedledum and Tweedledee election

Sir,– The concluding paragraph of Diarmaid Ferriter’s cogent column (“Get ready for a Tweedledum versus Tweedledee election”, Opinion & Analysis, November 2nd) about the complexion of the next government contains the sentence: “There is the possibility of a new rainbow coalition, but a strong likelihood is that the government that emerges after the next election will be one based on a new confidence-and-supply agreement”.

I concur with your columnist’s assessment; but if Fine Gael is Tweedledum and Fianna Fáil –Fine Gael’s current de facto coalition partner – is Tweedledee, which of them will be depending on the other to support its minority administration?

I’d like to think that Dick Spring’s 1992 concept of a “rotating taoiseach” might finally come to fruition. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I have often wondered if the difference between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is akin to the difference between the violin and the fiddle. – Yours, etc,

ROB SADLIER,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.