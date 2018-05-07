TV subtitles

Sir, – I must say how much I sympathise with your correspondent Celia Willoughby (April 28th) and her frustration at the subtitle service offered by RTÉ.

I share her frustration, with the additional irritant of RTÉ’s inability to subtitle in Irish when it is used by our President and other figures, particularly at public events. It is surely not sufficient for our national television broadcaster to type “Speaks Irish” when relaying national events. – Yours, etc,

EOIN Ó RIAIN,

Baile na hAbhann,

Co na Gaillimhe.