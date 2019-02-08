Tusk’s ‘special place in Hell’ comment

Sir, – I can fully understand Donald Tusk’s frustration. Any first-year marketing student knows that if you wish to launch a product, you do your market research first. You then assess any problems arising, deal with the major problem first, and if it is too difficult to resolve, you either don’t launch the product, or you amend it in such a way that it is acceptable to the consumer.

The British government has chosen to ignore this basic tenet and has blamed all and sundry for its own shortcomings. – Yours, etc,

ALAN COOK,

Foxrock,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – I can only imagine the outrage, indignation, fury, squawking about religious terminology and whatever particular bone one chooses to gnaw on if any of the Brexiteers were to describe the EU fat cats and Remainers as deserving of a place in Hell.

The deafening silence from the vast majority of the media about such intemperate language is indicative of their bias and prejudice towards anyone who doesn’t sing from the same hymn sheet. – Yours, etc,

AILEEN HOOPER,

Charleville,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Predictably, the Tory and DUP Brexiteers and their friends in the UK tabloids are outraged. However, some would say the president of the European Council didn’t go nearly far enough.

Jean-Claude Juncker surely spoke for many in Brussels and beyond, including in Ireland, when he implied that Brexit had made a hell out of his job as European Commission president. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Is there a special place in Heaven for Remainers? I wonder what it looks like. Does it have its own European army? – Yours, etc,

GABRIEL ROSENSTOCK,

Gleann na gCaorach,

Co Átha Cliath.

Sir, – Those Brexiteers who have their “special place in Hell” presumably would have had to cross the hard border called the river Styx. – Yours, etc,

DULACH GLYNN,

Raheny, Dublin 5.

Sir, – Is Tusk the elephant in the room? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Hell hath no fury like a Brexiteer scorned! – Yours, etc,

CLARE BALFE,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Perhaps Donald Tusk was referring to the probable outcome of Brexit for the English fishing fleet. A special plaice in Hull? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Sir, – And I had convinced myself that there were worse places than Hell. – Yours, etc,

JOSEPH MACKEY,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.