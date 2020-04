Sir, – If Kieran Fagan (Letters, April 1st) is pleased to see the temporary end of the “man-hug” in Ireland, one can only imagine his jubilation if he lived here in France, where the commonplace bise on each cheek between men (and women) has also been adjourned.

It’ll be back when all this is over though, and trust me – you do get used to it! – Yours, etc,

DAVID POWELL,

La Teste-de-Buch,

France.