Turning public toilets into cafés

Sir, – The former public toilets on Kevin Street will be brought back into use as a café “as soon as practical” (News, November 5th). Should Dublin City Council not see fit to invest in this much-needed facility there must be a business concern with the foresight to see that public toilet facilities are required in our capital city. The business could then hand it back to be run by Dublin City Council. I noticed recently in the UK budget that there was tax relief for public lavatories. My submission in The Irish Times last Saturday regarding 10 big ideas to make Dublin better includes a description of how Paris provides public toilets staffed by friendly municipal workers. If Paris can do it, what is stopping us from doing it? – Yours, etc,

ALICE LEAHY,

Director of Services,

Alice Leahy Trust,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – I suggest the proposed cafe on the former toilets site on Kevin Street could be called “Jacques” – Yours, etc,

RONNIE WILSON,

Dundrum,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – I enjoyed Frank Byrne’s comment on Kevin Street’s public toilets becoming a café (November 6th). It was inevitable that such a move would provoke a chain reaction on your letters page. – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN,

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – Is Dublin the only European city without public lavatories? Your report that the disused toilet in Kevin Street is likely to be sold raises the question of why we are unable to staff the remaining purpose-built facilities. The toilet opposite Mount Jerome Cemetery has already been sold off, and there is a disused lavatory beside the Luas stop in St Stephen’s Green.

We can hardly say that there is no need for lavatories. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT MacCARTHY,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – The Kevin Street toilets, which have not been used for 20 years, are surrounded by trees, have a small garden and are listed as a protected structure. I suggest that we refurbish the interior of this lovely building to include showers for the homeless. – Yours, etc,

URSULA

HOUGH-GORMLEY,

Dublin 4.