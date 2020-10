Sir, – It’s admirable that John Stack’s children (Letters, October 22nd) set about sweeping up the fallen leaves in this beautiful season.

But why then empty them out on a nearby green? Instead they could have shovelled them into a jute or plastic sack, popped that into a quiet corner to biodegrade for at least a year, and then be rewarded with free leaf mould.

So it’s a case of love ’em and leave ’em! – Yours, etc,

HILARY CARR,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.