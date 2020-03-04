Turning back migrants

Sir, – The article by Dr Ciara Smyth, “Ireland is illegally turning back Georgian and Albanian immigrants” (Opinion & Analysis, March 2nd), is a timely rebuke to Irish immigration officials. While we look on in horror at scenes on the border between Turkey and Greece, Ireland has lost any moral platform from which to criticise the Greek authorities.

Clearly, we are not seeing brutally violent images of asylum seekers being beaten back from our borders, but Ireland’s actions amount to the wilful denial of the same legal right to claim asylum. – Yours, etc,

FIONA FINN,

Chief Executive,

Nasc, the Migrant

and Refugee Rights Centre,

Cork.