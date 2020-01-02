Tunnels and bridges

Sir, – I welcome Marc Sweeney’s proposals to construct undersea tunnels to develop more energy-efficient rail transport links with our neighbours (Letters, December 31st).

However, the utility of such a tunnel may be diminished by the imminent departure of the UK from the EU, which may in turn cause a risk of shortages of goods coming into Ireland as they become subject to customs checks and regulatory barriers while crossing our nearest neighbour.

Instead of a tunnel to Britain, might one to Brittany be more appropriate? – Yours, etc,

CHRISTOPHER

McMAHON,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.