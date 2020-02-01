Tuning out

Sir, – I have decided to shield my senses and sanity from all election coverage. From the assumption that I have a very short memory or none at all. From the assumption that if I’m stubborn enough to have a clear memory, then it can be cancelled out by lazy promises and the perennial political ploy of plámás. Instead, I will simply vote for candidates who manage not to be genuinely embarrassed when found telling the truth. It’s the only yardstick of the zeitgeist which seems to fit the occasion. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.