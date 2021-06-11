Tsars in their eyes

Sir, – Not content with bombarding us with a never-ending series of “roadmaps” that have to be “ramped up” and “rolled out”, our perennially unimaginative public representatives have a dreary tendency of attaching the title “tsar” before every initiative designed to break through some prevailing stasis, the latest being the proposal of a public realm tsar (or tsarina, presumably?) Perhaps after the events of the holiday weekend a new variant is called for, in this instance the appointment of an “outdoor ayatollah” might have a more galvanising effect on bemused citizens and even engender a little more respect for the aforementioned public realm. – Yours, etc,

JAKE WALSH,

Clogherhead,

Co Louth.