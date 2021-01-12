Truth Tuesday

Sir, – Suzanne Doyle (Letters, January 8th) makes the brilliant suggestion of abstaining from all social media on Tuesdays to mark the role social media has played in propagating falsehoods. Why stop there? Introducing the apparently alien concept of truth into social media may well be a futile quest but it might liberate us even for a while from this acquired dependence on electronic noise and, who knows, it might even encourage us to think for ourselves. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ANDERSON,

Balgriffin,

Dublin 13.