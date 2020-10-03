Trump tests positive

Sir, – Joe Biden spent over 90 minutes in a studio with Donald Trump while both men shouted at each other.

Should he therefore be considered a close contact? And if Joe Biden was unfortunate enough to also contract this virus, could we be looking at a situation where both candidates spend the last days in the run-up to the election campaigning from their respective hospital beds?

If so, the state of health of American democracy could then be truly described as “critical”. – Yours, etc,

CONOR O’DRISCOLL,

Ballycullen,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – In March, the US president told us that he had “tested positively toward negative” for coronavirus. Should we take it that he has now tested positively toward positive, or negatively toward positive? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – “It’s a Democrat hoax. Fake news.” – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – This is the first time that I have seen “Trump” and “positive” in the same sentence.

Hopefully after he and Melania do their time in isolation, they will come out healthy, with a greater understanding of this pandemic and the value of masks and social distancing.

Mask up and keep your distance, please. – Yours, etc,

DENNIS FITZGERALD,

Melbourne,

Australia.