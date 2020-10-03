Trump tests positive
Sir, – Joe Biden spent over 90 minutes in a studio with Donald Trump while both men shouted at each other.
Should he therefore be considered a close contact? And if Joe Biden was unfortunate enough to also contract this virus, could we be looking at a situation where both candidates spend the last days in the run-up to the election campaigning from their respective hospital beds?
If so, the state of health of American democracy could then be truly described as “critical”. – Yours, etc,
CONOR O’DRISCOLL,
Ballycullen,
Dublin 24.
Sir, – In March, the US president told us that he had “tested positively toward negative” for coronavirus. Should we take it that he has now tested positively toward positive, or negatively toward positive? – Yours, etc,
BRIAN O’BRIEN,
Kinsale,
Co Cork.
Sir, – “It’s a Democrat hoax. Fake news.” – Yours, etc,
BRIAN CULLEN,
Rathfarnham,
Dublin 16.
Sir, – This is the first time that I have seen “Trump” and “positive” in the same sentence.
Hopefully after he and Melania do their time in isolation, they will come out healthy, with a greater understanding of this pandemic and the value of masks and social distancing.
Mask up and keep your distance, please. – Yours, etc,
DENNIS FITZGERALD,
Melbourne,
Australia.