Trump’s world is a safer place

Sir, – We have gone from an era in US foreign policy of constant warfare and invasion – Iraq (Bush); Libya (Obama/Clinton), to peace and relative harmony.

So far, under President Donald Trump, no invasions and relative peace and harmony, culminating in a much improved relationship with the volatile North Korean regime.

Thank you President Trump for making the world a safer and less volatile place. A lot done, (hopefully) more to do. – Yours, etc,

ERIC CONWAY,

Navan, Co Meath.