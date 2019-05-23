Trump's visit to Co Clare

Sir, – If Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets US president Donald Trump at Shannon Airport, the elephant in the room will surely be the use of Shannon by the US military machine, which for almost two decades has brought shame and discredit to our so-called neutrality and made Ireland complicit in many murderous wars. Now with serious fears of a war between the US and Iran, it would surely be a sane and judicious move by our Government to withdraw permission for further use of our neutral airport by warmongers, and reset our moral compass. Neutrality stood Ireland well in the past, and it is clearly a status that the vast majority of Irish citizens wish to regain. – Yours, etc,

LG KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.