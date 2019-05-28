Trump’s visit to Clare

Sir, – Richard Coffey’s letter (May 25th) cites the US direct investment in Ireland and political access to Washington as reasons for treating Donald Trump with courtesy on his forthcoming visit.

Foreign direct investment is not some act of philanthropy on behalf of Google, et al. They are here to make money!

As for the annual Washington visits, that is a mutually beneficial exercise.

We should simply be civil because of the office he holds, but we can still make it plain that we (and a sizeable proportion of his own people) do not agree with his policies. – Yours, etc,

JOHN WHITE,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.