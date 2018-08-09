Trump’s sanctions against Iran

Sir, – Federica Mogherini is to be congratulated on her call for EU-based businesses to defy Donald Trump’s Iran sanctions (Business Today, August 8th)

Trump needs to be told that the other five signatories of the Iran nuclear deal still support the deal and that US withdrawal still leaves the deal in place.

He also needs to be left in no doubt that, though he may bully some small client states into submission, the other key world powers (Russia, China and the EU) can make and implement their own policies. – Yours, etc,

HARRY McCAULEY,

Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Sir, – I have recently enjoyed a delightful holiday in Iran where I met with nothing but courtesy and kindness from its friendly and hospitable people.

The last thing the Iranian people need is the imposition of harsh sanctions by a petulant Donald Trump, which as you point out in your Editorial (“Reckless and self-defeating”, August 8th) can only serve to undermine the authority of the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

What Iran needs is more trade and tourism and not revolution stirred up by Donald Trump, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo. It has to be hoped that the EU has the necessary will to promote further trade opportunities with Iran to offset at least some of the damage which will be done to its economy by these uncalled for US sanctions. The ordinary decent people of Iran need our help and our friendship. – Yours, etc,

GEAROID KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

A chara, – If the Iranian government were to lift the censorship of Twitter in Iran would that mean that Twitter was trading in Iran and Donald Trump would have to ban Twitter and become tweetless? Food for thought! – Is mise,

DAVID KELLY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.