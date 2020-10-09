Trump’s prescription

Sir, – In February, US president Donald Trump said: “This is a flu. This is like a flu.” He continued to repeat this viewpoint up to and including his recent hospital discharge. On his return to the White House, he issued a social media message in which he suggested that in most populations Covid-19 is less lethal than flu. Facebook subsequently removed his post.

One surely has to ask if Covid-19 is “like flu” why did the president not avail of standard flu treatment – paracetamol, increased fluid intake and rest, instead of a cocktail of drugs, including an experimental antibody agent, an antiviral and corticosteroid both used to treat severe Covid-19 infections, as well as zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, aspirin and a drug used to treat heartburn.

This does not sound like treating flu to me. – Yours, etc,

Dr REGGIE SPELMAN,

Rosslare Strand

Co Wexford.

Sir, – I find it a bit strange that Donald Trump is refusing to take part in the second presidential debate because it will be held as a virtual debate.

What’s his problem, as he already lives and operates in his own virtual reality?

If Joe Biden refused to take part in a debate, Mr Trump would have accused him of being a coward.

Could it be that Mr Trump’s “bone spurs” are acting up again? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.