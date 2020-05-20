Trump’s prescription

Sir, – The American president’s ability to be so consistently wrong on a dizzying array of issues is remarkable. I’ve often wondered if this is an instinct or if he waits for it to be clear what the wrong course of action is before choosing it, in a kind of inverted version of insider trading. News that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine “for a week and a half” may give an insight into his methods (World News, May 19th). On May 7th, the New England Journal of Medicine published an observational study showing no benefit from the drug in patients with Covid-19 infection. Presumably this prompted him to start treatment. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – I took chloroquine to prevent malaria while working in Africa, and found it largely but not fully effective.

Any mosquito in the White House should keep a social distance from Mr Trump. I am told his bite can be very painful. – Yours, etc,

MICK SHERIDAN,

Bray,

Co Wicklow,

A chara, – Thank you for publishing those few words of hilarious hokum from Alan Soyer, who berates Rory McIlroy for criticising the US president (Letters, 18th May).

If only all his critics would “keep their mouths shut”, all Mr Trump’s problems would just go away, wouldn’t they? – Is mise,

TERRY WALSH,

Cartagena,

Murcia,

Spain.