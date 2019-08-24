Trump’s overtures to Greenland

Sir, – Now that Donald Trump’s interest in buying Greenland appears to have been put on ice following the Danish prime minister’s firm rebuke in calling any suggestion of a sale “absurd”, the world’s most notorious climate change denier should note that July was Greenland’s hottest month since record keeping began 139 years ago.

On August 1st, the largest one-day loss by volume of Greenland’s ice sheet was recorded, with 12.5 billion tons of ice melting in the course of 24 hours. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL CULLEN,

Sandycove, Co Dublin.

Sir, – I was intrigued to follow Donald Trump’s attempts to buy Greenland and I was reminded of John “Baron of Broadway” Hanley’s efforts to buy the “Six Counties” back in the late 1940s/early 1950s. I have vivid memories of seeing him in his green, white and gold limo being driven by a local celeb “The Millionaire Ambrose”.

Alas, as with Trump’s futile attempt, his efforts were in vain and now we are faced with the “backstop” conundrum! – Yours, etc,

MOSS CONWAY,

Carrick-on-Suir,

Co Tipperary.