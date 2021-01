Sir, – For the Donald Trump impeachment hearings, I don’t know whether Nancy Pelosi should use a gavel or a plunger. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD W HALPERIN,

Paris.

Sir, – “Trump loses Twitter, the place he sought to bend to his will” (Lauren Gambino, Analysis, January 9th).

Make the internet great again! – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY TWOMEY,

Cork.