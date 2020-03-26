Trump’s hopes for US economy

Sir, – The one and only positive aspect of Donald Trump’s most recent statement on coronavirus (World, March 25th), in which he stated that the US might be operating regularly again by Easter, was that he didn’t mention in which year. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN COLLINS,

Tralee, Co Kerry.

Sir, – Donald Trump hopes that the US will be open for business by Easter.

I found this a little reassuring until I remembered that this is the man who hoped for the survival of Trump Airlines, Trump Vodka, Trump Mortgage, Trump: The Game, Trump Steak, Trump Casinos, Trump Magazine, GoTrump.com, Trump University and the Tour de Trump. – Yours, etc,

PAT MURPHY,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.