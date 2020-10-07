Trump returns to the White House

Sir, – The American president is right to advise US citizens not to “be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life”.

Should it intrude on one’s wellbeing, the wisest policy is to confer with the physician standing nearby, and perhaps take the helicopter on the lawn to your personal suite at the local hospital. Then get one of those little people – the “taxpayers” – to ask a drug company for the treatments that are still in development stage.

It really needn’t be a major issue. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – I wonder if Dominic Cummings advised Donald Trump that a short car journey might help him to see things more clearly! – Yours, etc,

PHILIP FORBES,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – At long last, a White House spokesman has issued a statement that is believable. “The President’s stated rate of recovery from his coronavirus infection is unbelievable.” – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – Donald Trump failed to wear a mask on his return to the White House from hospital.

What bare-faced cheek! – Yours, etc,

FINBAR KEARNS,

Piercestown,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – I now understand Donald Trump’s logic for repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Paying federal income tax of $750 seems to buy a lot of healthcare in the US. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY TWOMEY,

Cork.