Trump pulls out of Iran deal

Sir, – Most people had accepted that Donald Trump was going to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal (Suzanne Lynch, Front Page, May 9th). But what was not expected was his aggressive, anti-Iranian rhetoric, and in particular his talking up the possibility of military action and regime change.

The parallels with 2002 are impossible to ignore. Back then Europe and the world were far too docile in the face of belligerent US rhetoric towards Iraq. If we do not stand up to Trump and the US now, we could find ourselves on the brink of calamity once again. – Yours, etc,

COLM O’MAHONY,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.