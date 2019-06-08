Trump on tour

Sir, – In castigating others for their personalised attacks on Donald Trump, Eric Conway (Letters, June 7th) might do well to reflect on Mr Trump’s daily use of personalised attacks using derogatory and inflammatory language. – Yours, etc,

BARRY WALSH,

Blackrock,

Cork.

Sir, – Happy villagers chasing across the street to the pub in pursuit of the brash American and free drink. An eccentric priest thrown in for good measure. I’m not watching The Quiet Man. It’s the news on RTÉ. – Yours, etc,

RORY E MacFLYNN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I noted that the Trump baby blimp was wearing a safety pin in his nappy. We might be forgiven for thinking the unthinkable – that it was a sustainably-sourced cloth nappy! – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Donald Trump’s visit to Britain sheds some interesting light on how the special relationship may evolve, as control is taken back from Europe. It is not simply the imposition of American trade and foreign policies. It also entails listening to the president’s views on other matters: who should be prime minister, how to conduct Brexit negotiations and run its health system.

Whether the UK becomes the 51st state or a wholly owned subsidiary of the US remains to be seen. Ireland should fare better.

We may have to endure his views on our Border, but at least we have the shelter of the EU for our protection. – Yours, etc,

TIM McCORMICK,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – I read that fish was on the menu at the informal meal that President Trump and a small number of guests sat down to at Mr Trump’s hotel in Doonbeg on Thursday night?

Hake news? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.