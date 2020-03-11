Trump obsession syndrome?

Sir, – David Slater (Letters, March 10th) is almost, but not quite, right when he accuses Maureen Dowd of having an obsession with Donald Trump. This is just her current obsession. Readers may remember that prior to the 2016 US presidential election, the weekly subject of Ms Dowd’s’s bile was Hillary Clinton.

Having done her bit to get Trump elected, maybe Ms Dowd is now suffering from remorse, which is why she has turned on the Donald. – Yours, etc,

FRANK E BANNISTER,

Dublin 4.