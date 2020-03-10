Trump obsession syndrome?

A chara, – I am sure that Maureen Dowd’s weekly – and essentially identical – personalised, humourless and nasty diatribes against Donald Trump (“In Fox fantasy realm, the president can be the man he wants to be”, Opinion, March 9th) are fascinating for New York Times readers. Or perhaps not.

America is a huge country. Not just in terms of population, but also in attitudes, lifestyles and cultures. If The Irish Times is going to have a weekly column syndicated from a major US newspaper, perhaps it should consider a writer who is not living in a bubble and fixated on one person who they are intent on spewing bile on at every opportunity. If you have read one Maureen Dowd column, you have read them all. – Is mise,

DAVE SLATER,

Kilkea,

Co Kildare.