Trump is at war with the truth

Sir, –The decay of morality at the heart of American government has reached startling levels. It is not enough for Donald Trump to engage in pre-dawn vile rants. He furthers his debasement by inciting a rowdy crowd into blatant racist screeches.

These assaults on reasoned discourse have an overall withering effect on everyday attitudes.

Lies and slander, repeated often enough by individuals who have seized the public’s attention, begin to take on a veneer of acceptance by anyone unwilling to search for the truth.

It has been said that truth is the first casualty of war.

Donald Trump has been at war with truth since he descended his escalator and spewed out lies, thereby establishing the foundation of his campaign.

The US presidential election is slightly more than 15 months away. Based on his current form, Mr Trump will only delve deeper into his self-created pit of profane assertions. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.