Trump and Twitter

Sir, – It will be tragic for Donald J Trump to wake up on January 21st and realise that he is no longer the star of the show.

However, he may take some consolation from the fact that he will forever be leader of the banned. – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’DONOGHUE,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – According to a letter writer (January 14th), Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump “restricts free speech” and so that must mean that Mr Trump’s freedom imposes a legal duty on Twitter to host him.

By that criterion, my freedom of speech imposes a duty on The Irish Times to print this letter. – Yours, etc,

FRANK DESMOND,

Cork.