Trump and the shutdown

Sir, – US president Donald Trump, with uncharacteristic modesty, says that there is “no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House chamber” (“Trump to postpone State of the Union address until after shutdown”, World News, January 23rd).

What about the golden, garish splendour of the lobby of Trump Tower? – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – I’ll say one thing for Nancy Pelosi. She swings a mean gavel! – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.