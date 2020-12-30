Trump and the news cycle

Sir, – I look forward to a time, tantalisingly close, when Donald Trump may play a round of golf at one of his resorts, without it being considered a newsworthy event. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Peter Denman intends to stay up until midnight on Thursday, not to welcome in the new year but “to make sure the old one is leaving” (Letters, December 29th). On behalf of humanity, may I ask him to perform a similar service outside the White House on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.