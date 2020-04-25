Trump and some dangerous advice

Sir, – Further to “Outcry over Trumps suggestion that disinfectant may treat coronavirus” (Online, April 24th), I bet his latest approach will wipe the floor with all the others. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Is it not time that Mr Trump was arrested for reckless endangerment? He is becoming very dangerous. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP FORBES,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Donald Trump has floated the idea of treating coronavirus victims with ultraviolet light or disinfectant in patients’ bodies.

The US president asked Dr Deborah Birx, the White House Covid-19 taskforce response coordinator, if she had ever heard of heat and light in relation to the coronavirus.

“Not as a treatment,” she replied tersely.

Mr Trump’s reckless prime-time promotion of far-fetched, wacky “cures” for Covid-19 is causing deep alarm among medical opinion.

Dr Irwin Redlener, the director of the Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, summed up the experts’ anxiety: “The very fact that the president actually asked somebody about what sounded like injecting disinfectants or isopropyl alcohol into the human body was kind of jaw-dropping.” – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Impeach the Bleach! – Yours, etc,

MARY G HARTE,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Sir,– Great leaders do not ask their followers to do anything which they themselves would not do. Donald Trump, the stable genius, now has an opportunity to confirm his leadership credentials by following up on his latest proposals for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. His twofold solution involves bleach and exposing the body to a “tremendous” dose of UV light.

Judging from his complexion, he has completed one stage of the treatment already, and perhaps he should crack on and volunteer to undergo the other one. – Yours, etc,

NICKY DUNNE,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.