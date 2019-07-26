Trump and Mueller’s testimony

Sir, – Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress was disappointing to any onlooker who was hoping for a decisive blow against Donald Trump and his entourage. Though his answers were non-committal at times or short on substance, he did not exonerate Mr Trump with regards to obstruction of justice. His summary that Russia interfered with the 2016 elections, and was still interfering, and would interfere come the next presidential election, should concern us all. For any foreign or hostile government to interfere with a democratic process in any country undermines the very fundamentals of freedom of choice.

It was Robert Mueller, who Mr Trump still tries to discredit, who comes out with his honour and commitment to service intact while Mr Trump’s venal comments and tweets should be treated for what they are, the last sting of a dying wasp.

But I could be wrong, as many more experienced commentators have been when predicting who will next take up the reins of power in what has become an eroding and corrosive process and a lowering of standards. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTY GALLIGAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.