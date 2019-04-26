Trump and impeachment

Sir, – Calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment are unsurprising and clearly warranted. However, while many believe that his conduct has undoubtedly breached the impeachment threshold, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent public comments that “he’s just not worth it” would suggest a calculated decision to avoid this admittedly divisive process and consign Mr Trump’s fate to the 2020 electorate.

One wonders if Ms Pelosi is reserving an impeachment play in the ghastly event of a second Trump presidential term, assuming Democrats hold onto the House majority in 2020 and she retains the gavel.

When viewed in this light, however, Mr Trump’s presidency is testing the very “relevance” of impeachment as a viable tool for US constitutional governance.

If Congress does not apply the impeachment process to this particular president, even in the absence of bipartisan support, under what possible future scenario might it ever apply it again?

The mind boggles. – Yours, etc,

PHIL CUMMINS,

Kilcullen,

Co Kildare.