Trump and disinfectant

Sir, – A bleached earth policy! – Yours, etc,

ALAN JERROLD,

Harold’s Cross,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – Lock him up! – Yours, etc,

RORY SPAIN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Wouldn’t it be a tremendous act of selfless humanitarianism if Donald Trump were to agree to act as a guinea pig for his innovative ideas on healthcare.

On second thoughts, maybe he already has. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN BOYLE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – “Trump claims suggestion of using disinfectant to kill coronavirus ‘sarcastic’”, News, April 24th).

Sarcasm. Another thing Donald Trump’s really good at. – Yours, etc,

PAUL LAUGHLIN,

Culmore,

Derry.

Sir, – Taking a lead from President Trump, I have been reviewing the detergents we use. We are well stocked. I think Vanish could be the answer. – Yours, etc,

JULIAN

GAISFORD-ST LAWRENCE,

Coill Dubh,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – After being pulled up over his staggeringly daft and dangerous outburst, could this be Donald Trump’s road to Domestos moment? – Yours, etc,

JUDITH

GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4 .