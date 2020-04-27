Trump and disinfectant
Sir, – A bleached earth policy! – Yours, etc,
ALAN JERROLD,
Harold’s Cross,
Dublin 6W.
Sir, – Lock him up! – Yours, etc,
RORY SPAIN,
Blackrock,
Co Dublin.
Sir, – Wouldn’t it be a tremendous act of selfless humanitarianism if Donald Trump were to agree to act as a guinea pig for his innovative ideas on healthcare.
On second thoughts, maybe he already has. – Yours, etc,
AIDAN BOYLE,
Dún Laoghaire,
Co Dublin.
Sir, – “Trump claims suggestion of using disinfectant to kill coronavirus ‘sarcastic’”, News, April 24th).
Sarcasm. Another thing Donald Trump’s really good at. – Yours, etc,
PAUL LAUGHLIN,
Culmore,
Derry.
Sir, – Taking a lead from President Trump, I have been reviewing the detergents we use. We are well stocked. I think Vanish could be the answer. – Yours, etc,
JULIAN
GAISFORD-ST LAWRENCE,
Coill Dubh,
Co Kildare.
Sir, – After being pulled up over his staggeringly daft and dangerous outburst, could this be Donald Trump’s road to Domestos moment? – Yours, etc,
JUDITH
GOLDBERGER,
Donnybrook,
Dublin 4 .