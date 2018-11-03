Trump and citizenship rights

Sir, – “Trump plans to end birthright citizenship” (World News, October 31st) reflects Trump’s lack of knowledge concerning the US constitution, or his callus disregard for it. The 14th amendment clearly states : “All persons born or naturalized in the United States . . . are citizens of the United States”.

An executive diktat from Trump cannot alter the constitution. An amendment requires an approval vote by two-thirds of the members in each House of Congress, and approval by three-fourths of the State legislatures. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Co Waterford.