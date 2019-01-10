Trump and a wall

Sir, – Regarding Donald Trump’s wall, might I suggest that the Democrats give him full funding for it on the strict condition that he remain on the Mexican side of it.

That should put an end to many of America’s problems. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’CONNELL,

Listowel,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – What an excellent perspective Elgy Gillespie has on the whole “Mexican wall” issue (An Irishwoman’s Diary, January 8th). If only someone would show the piece to the current US president. – Yours, etc,

GABRIELLE HYLAND,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 11.