Sir, – David Geary’s letter (September 1st) ends with a question, “ As a country, surely we can go without a drink for a few weeks?” No disrespect to Mr Geary, but he sends his sentiments from the tropical and verdant isle of St Lucia in the Caribbean.

I know where I would prefer to have a few “dry” weeks. – Yours, etc,

LIAM CLARKE,

Woodpark,

Dublin 16.