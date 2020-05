Sir, – I was unable to find a suitable technological lap counter for multiple circuits of the back garden during the lockdown. I found one, comprising of one active part, over 70 years old, not recyclable, and 12 passive parts, all over 500 million years old, and fully recyclable.

It’s the pebble in your pocket that counts. – Yours, etc,

JIM O’DONOVAN,

Farnanes,

Co Cork.