Trick or treat?

Sir, – Amazingly, we can’t have children moving from house to house at Halloween, but we can still have them moving from classroom to classroom on a daily basis (“Simon Harris asks children of Ireland not to go trick or treating”, News, October 12th).

Similarly, my sons can’t see their grandparents (whom I consider an essential part of our family unit), because they live in a different county, but they can be in daily contact with members of 29 other families in school.

I can see the trick, but not the treat! – Yours, etc,

KATHARINA GREINER,

Monamolin,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.