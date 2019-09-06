Trees and the urban environment

Sir, – Karl Matthias (Letters, September 4th) raises concerns about the removal of trees from streets and public parks in Dublin.

I agree with him that trees in public areas have a role to play in improving the health and environment of our city. The importance of this role has increased as mounting evidence supports the role of trees in combating climate change.

Thousands of street trees have been planted in Dublin in the last 50 years and now form part of what is often referred to as the urban forest. These trees were always going to require management and maintenance as they matured. If they are not maintained then people will question whether urban trees represent and asset or a liability in our cities.

I have no doubt that the local authority parks departments in the Dublin have the interests of our public trees at heart. After all they planted most of these trees in the first place. However, local authorities have a poor record of communicating with the public. They should ensure that tree-felling and replacement planting are seen by the public as a necessary response to particular problems and that there will be no permanent loss of tree cover for future generations. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DEVOY,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – I can’t comment on the management of trees in all of Ballinteer, but what I can say is that employees of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council were very diligent in their assessment of tree management in my estate.

Over 30 years ago, the misplanting of species of trees which grew to be impossibly large, and which were entirely unsuitable for urban estates, left many residents on my estate with significant problems, such as raised pavements which have caused accidents, lack of street-lighting as the trees were overgrowing the public lights, and also the increasing danger with each storm of falling trees and branches on the public green. Over the spring, each individual tree was examined by experts to establish if any was in decline or could cause a potential hazard during the next storm. Trees do not last forever and many of the large ones were coming to the end of their natural lives. Thereafter, a programme was established in consultation with the residents, and only those trees which fell into the council’s categories for needing attention were managed, many being replaced. Additionally, over the last year, very many more trees have been planted in an area previously bereft of trees.

On the estate where I live, we would have faced significant problems had it not been for the council’s intervention and I for one am most appreciative for that. I fully understand the need for more and more trees, but that must be accompanied by proper management of these trees in urban areas. – Yours, etc,

MAUREEN

DUCKENFIELD,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.