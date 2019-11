Sir, – The Nature Walk in Sandymount has ceased to be a pleasant amenity. To spare your readers unsavoury details, suffice it to say that when it comes to nasty surprises underfoot both on and off the pathways, certain humans of all ages are outstripping much-maligned dogs.

Unless something is done, the area should be renamed the Call of Nature Walk. – Yours, etc,

PAUL NASH,

Sandymount, Dublin 4.