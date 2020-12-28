Sir, – Could we please bring some logic to recently introduced travel restrictions? I would point to the fact that my son lives approximately two miles from me across the Dublin/Wicklow border and under the restrictions cannot travel to visit. On the other hand he can travel as far as Naul in north Dublin, a distance of some 40 km.

The recent rules regarding golf make little sense. If ever there is a game suited to social distancing, this is it. I have friends living on the Dublin/Wicklow divide within eight kilometres of their course unable to play but can turn around and travel 40km to north Dublin and play with impunity. The recently introduced rule whereby only members of two families may play together also makes little sense. There is to my knowledge and nothing reported in the press that would suggest that the current rules are producing Covid pods that endanger members of the clubs or the general population. While I am in favour of reasonable and properly focused restrictions, what has been put in place makes no sense and has little credence with the public. – Yours, etc,

DEREK

MacHUGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.