Travel and the pandemic

Sir,– Reading in your edition of July 1st that hundreds of Health and Safety Authority inspectors are to be engaged in ensuring that pubs and patrons are not breaking the physical distancing rules (News, July 1st), might it not be more useful if those same hundreds of inspectors were engaged instead in our airports, ferry ports and border crossings, at least checking the temperatures of the expected influx of tourists from highly infected Britain, the US, and other destinations before they get the chance to sit down in the pubs, or anywhere else, in our low-infection country? – Yours, etc,

DAVID DORAN,

Bagenalstown,

Co Carlow.

Sir, – Dr Jack Lambert, of the Mater hospital, states that going to Greece is safer than going to Dublin (“Ireland ‘out of step’ with rest of Europe on overseas travel, says Ryanair”, News, July 1st).

Unfortunately, most Irish people have to go to Dublin to get to Greece. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN COSTELLO,

Ogonnolloe,

Co Clare.

Sir, – With myriad mixed messages around foreign travel (Front Page, July 1st), is there any chance of flight at the end of the tunnel? – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 9.