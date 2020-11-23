Transport in the capital

Sir, – Transport Infrastructure Ireland has said that congestion spilling out of Dublin port could quickly disrupt traffic into the tunnel and the road network across the Dublin region (“Brexit border checks may cause Dublin traffic problems”, News, November 20th).

Has Dublin City Council (DCC) taken this into account with its proposal to close one lane of Strand Road (which leads directly to the port area) to facilitate a cycle path? We understand from DCC’s account that this is an “unorthodox and experimental” plan and by creating traffic chaos it is hoped that motorists will modally shift to bicycles.

How can trucks and lorries shift to bicycles? Perhaps they can employ the use of cargo bikes and rickshaws. – Yours, etc,

ALAYNA

JOSEPH,

Sandymount,

Dublin.