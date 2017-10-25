Transport and industrial unrest

Sir, – Now that the Irish Rail unions have decided to go on strike, it’s surely only a matter of time before the Luas unions are incensed and demand parity plus a bit more for their continued cooperation. Quickly followed by the taxi unions, whose membership are incensed all the time about anything that’s going (and whatever isn’t). The merry-go-round will conclude with Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus unions expressing their disappointment at having to shoulder the burden of public transport in the country and similarly demanding their piece of the pie.

All of this should take the traditional two years, whereupon we will be just about ready to entertain claims from the Irish Rail unions that the economy is rocking along now and they deserve a raise. – Yours, etc,

JAMES O’SULLIVAN,

Dublin 2.