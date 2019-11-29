Transition year points the way

A chara, – One feels for Colette Murphy (November 27th) and the awful experience she must have endured in Transition Year.

She expresses her disdain for “school trips” and “waitressing” as being part of the itinerary for students, and declares the year to be a “farce”. I would suggest that the thousands of students each year who enjoy trips to places such as Delphi and Carlingford, as well as those who earn valuable work experience might disagree.

Ms Murphy would do well to remember that continuing to reduce education to points is doing a disservice to our students’ social and emotional development. – Is mise,

ROSS O’CARROLL,

Rosses Point,

Sligo.