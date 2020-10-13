Transition year – a waste of time?

Sir, – While I admit this is ultimately a matter for the students concerned, I question the value of taking on an additional school year, given how much of modern life is already typically given over to full-time education – and that’s before you even include third level.

That is not to say the experiences (work, short courses, travel, etc) of transition year are themselves a waste of time; however, they could easily be fit into the two summer holidays preceding the Leaving Certificate.

Those former school students still unsure about what they want to do with their lives could always take gap years as needed or wanted afterward, without an impending major exam looming over them. – Yours, etc,

NICK BUCKNELL,

Bray, Co Wicklow.