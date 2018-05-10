Training nurses to leave the country

Sir, – I was dismayed to read the article “Most final year student nurses may go abroad”, by Barry Roche (Home News, May 3rd).

That so much taxpayers’ money is spent on the training of these nurses to look after our own sick people, only for them to go abroad thereafter to attend to sick people is, frankly, wrong.

Do they not have a pang of conscience as they step on that airplane?

I believe there should be a stipulation that nurses who have been trained in this country at taxpayers’ expense, be require to work in this country for a minimum of three years, or reimburse the taxpayer, at least a proportion of the money expended on their training if they take up positions abroad. – Yours, etc,

PETER PALLAS,

Bantry, Co Cork.