Train of thought

Sir, – M O’Muircheartaigh laments why nobody fights on top of trains anymore (Letters, October 13th).

I am glad to say that the trope in still strong in the movies.

Check out Mission Impossible (1996), Skyfall (2012) with James Bond, and a favourite of mine, The Wolverine (2013), among many others.

I think that type of exciting action will be with us for a time yet. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS RYAN,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir,- M O’Muircheartaigh wonders why nobody has fights on top of trains anymore. The reason is simple. It’s now well-nigh impossible to get insurance cover for such a dangerous activity.

The cost is simply prohibitive. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

A chara, – In response to your correspondent who asks why, unlike in the westerns, there are no longer fights atop moving trains, I believe this is down to workplace health and safety rules prohibiting unarmed combat on the roof of any form of public transport.

Such behaviour is now restricted to inside the train and Luas carriages instead.

It’s political correctness and the nanny state gone mad, I tell you! – Is mise,

DONNACHA

KAVANAGH,

Auckland,

New Zealand.